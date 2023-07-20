John Boyega has not been shy when it comes to voicing his opinion on his Star Wars experience after starring as Finn in all three Sequel Trilogy films. While Boyega has since made peace with Finn’s journey and has hinted over the years that he’d return to the franchise, the actor couldn’t resist being his candid self during a recent episode of Hot Ones.

When asked to rank the films in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy from best to worst, Boyega gave what will surely be a controversial response thanks to his last place choice.

“‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is most definitely the best,” Boyega said via Variety. “Second, for me, comes [‘The Rise of Skywalker’]. The worst – in the most respectful sense – is [‘The Last Jedi’]. But they’re all lovely.”

What is @johnboyega’s LEAST favorite Star Wars movie? In this episode of #TruthOrDabRapidFire, @johnboyega has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥 **This episode was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/CwZFbEcNvv — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 19, 2023

While Boyega gave a diplomatic answer, the actor did give a little bit of side-eye after mentioning The Last Jedi, a film he’s criticized before, and one that has proved to be highly divisive with Star Wars fans.

“I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated,” Boyega told HypeBeast back in 2019 before comparing The Last Jedi to the classic films. “There was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke’s journey, but Han and Leia there was a strong dynamic.”

Boyega placing The Rise of Skywalker ahead of The Last Jedi is also an interesting choice given Lucasfilm hasn’t been able to get a Star Wars movie off the ground since the final installment for the Sequel Trilogy managed to disappoint both lovers and haters of The Last Jedi. Heck, Boyega might be the only person who likes it.

