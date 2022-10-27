John Carpenter hasn’t directed a movie in 12 years, but even if he never steps behind the camera again, his legacy is secure as one of the most influential directors of the 20th century. In a 20-year span, he directed multiple horror movie classics, including Halloween, The Fog, The Thing, Christine, Prince of Darkness, and In the Mouth of Madness, as well as the still-relevant satire They Live, the wildly fun Big Trouble in Little China, and Escape from New York, starring Kurt Russell at his hottest. Hot take: pretty good filmography.

What has Carpenter been up to lately, besides making music and executive producing the recent Halloween films? When asked by Vulture what a typical day for the Horror Master looks like, he replied, “Day-to-day looks like preseason NBA and video games.”

If you direct Halloween, you get to spend your 70s playing PS5, too.

“I started with Sonic the Hedgehog,” Carpenter said. “I love that game. It was very hard. In the old days, they didn’t put save points in the right place. I evolved through the years. Let’s see: Horizon Forbidden West. Fallout ’76, I really like. Crash Bandicoot.”

Carpenter doesn’t need to make another movie. But if he wants to, Kurt Russell in Crash Bandicoot: The Movie is right there.

