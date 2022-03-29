Do you remember when Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis held a dog named Mac & Cheese while paying tribute to the late Betty White during the Oscars? Probably not, coming so soon after… y’know.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock stole the attention away from 1) Mac & Cheese, and 2) the rest of the night’s winners, in that order, but there’s a happy update on the adorable pup: he’s been adopted by John Travolta and his 11-year-old son, Ben.

“Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta wrote on Instagram. In her own post, Curtis added, “A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984. I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar.”

The Halloween star continued:

“I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today. It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White”

Perfect: a movie no one remembers. But Mac & Cheese? Unforgettable.