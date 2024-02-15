In terms of fictional universes, the John Wick world is one you definitely don’t want to mess with, considering all of the violence and hotel bills that you would inevitably have to pay. That’s not even taking into account how many suits you’d need to buy. But If you look beyond that, John Wick’s universe has enough material to expand on in the Real World. Well, maybe not the real world, but Vegas, which is a world of its own.

A new “John Wick Experience” will debut later this year in Las Vegas, and while it won’t be Keanu Reeves’ face displayed on the Sphere, it will probably still be worth doing if you are a Wick enthusiast.

The experience will feature specific missions for each group of guests which will entail “rubbing elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental.” Luckily, killing isn’t allowed in the Continental, or else Ian McShane will personally escort you out of the building.

This is the latest collaboration between Lionsgate and AREA15, an immersive entertainment company that also helped launch various Saw and Blair Witch escape rooms in Vegas. One could argue that every room in Vegas could be considered an escape room if you are in enough debt.

Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate, says that bringing Wick to life inspired numerous possibilities. “One of the things I love about the John Wick franchise is the idea that there’s a whole world of alliances and vengeance hiding in plain sight – all converging within the worldwide locations of the Continental. This experience draws fans into that world like never before, and AREA15 is an ideal place for fans to live out the fantasy, action and danger portrayed in the films,” she said.

Just think about all of the other potential immersive adventures that Wick could inspire! Some ideas: “Wick’s Water World,” a water park that doubles as a fight demonstration, or “Wick’s Wags,” a dog hotel for strays. Or a real-life Continental hotel that also serves free continental breakfast!!! The ideas are all there. Now they just have to be implemented.

(Via Deadline)