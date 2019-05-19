Lionsgate

After three weeks in the top spot, Avengers: Endgame, has now passed Avatar to become the second highest grossing film ever in the United States and Titanic to become the second-highest grossing film ever worldwide (behind only Avatar). However, it has also finally hit an iceberg, this one in the form of Keanu Reeves. The third film in the John Wick series, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, has managed a rare feat at the box office, improving upon the first two entries. They weren’t small improvements, either. The first film opened with $14 million, the second film managed $30 million in its opening weekend, and Parabellum debuts with a whopping $57.02 million, which is $14 million more the entire domestic run of the original John Wick. The film also crushed it internationally, ranking number one in 53 of the 66 markets where the film opened and racking up a total of $92.225 million worldwide.

We don’t often see films like John Wick anymore, which start small but find larger audiences in digital distribution who come out for second and third installments. It helps, of course, that the films are very good, beloved by both audiences and critics. The third installment received an 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the same as the second installment, and three percentage points better than the original. Audiences, too, got exactly what they wished, giving the third film an A- Cinemascore. When it comes to John Wick films, audiences don’t ask for much: Keanu Reeves shooting people in the face. Everything else, including the world building and the typically stellar roster of supporting and character actors (Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Angelica Huston, Mark Dacascos), is gravy.

Honestly, despite the dark and violent subject material of the films, everyone wants Keanu Reeves to succeed, and these John Wick movies bring out the best in Keanu’s supportive audience — there’s something very underdog about both the films and the actor. Keanu himself, of course, doesn’t hurt, and each time he promotes a big movie like this, heartwarming stories about the kindness and graciousness of Keanu Reeves spill out on social media. After over three decades in the business, Keanu’s reputation remains blemish-free, and there’s very few major Hollywood figures for whom we can say that. He is fun to root for.