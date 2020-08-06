john wick chapter 3 keanu reeves
Lionsgate
Movies

‘John Wick 5’ Will Be Filmed Back-To-Back With ‘John Wick 4’

TwitterContributing Writer

The John Wick universe is expanding at an alarmingly exciting rate. Not only is a fourth Wick movie bringing Keanu Reeves back as the assassin with a love of dogs, a Lionsgate earnings call apparently revealed that a fifth movie in the series will be on the way as well.

According to Deadline, John Wick 5 was essentially confirmed well before the fourth movie, currently still slated for a Memorial Day release. On the earnings call, it was revealed that filming for both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will start once the actor is freed from filming the latest in the Matrix series:

On today’s Lionsgate earnings call, the studio’s CEO John Feltheimer said, “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

That’s another film guaranteed in the assassin-filled Wick universe, where coins are bartered for a hilariously wide variety of services and everyone is trying to kill someone else for one reason or another. There’s also a Continental TV show in the works for Starz, which apparently will hit TVs in this universe sometime after the fourth movie. Here’s hoping we get a TV show specifically about the coin economy as the Wick entertainment options continue to multiply.

As the report noted, Reeves has shot action films back-to-back in the past, finishing the Matrix trilogy in a grueling marathon filming session that hopefully isn’t repeated in the Wick cinematic universe. For fans of the series, though, the more Wick the better.

(Via Deadline)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×