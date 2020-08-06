‘John Wick 5’ Will Be Filmed Back-To-Back With ‘John Wick 4’

The John Wick universe is expanding at an alarmingly exciting rate. Not only is a fourth Wick movie bringing Keanu Reeves back as the assassin with a love of dogs, a Lionsgate earnings call apparently revealed that a fifth movie in the series will be on the way as well.

According to Deadline, John Wick 5 was essentially confirmed well before the fourth movie, currently still slated for a Memorial Day release. On the earnings call, it was revealed that filming for both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will start once the actor is freed from filming the latest in the Matrix series:

On today’s Lionsgate earnings call, the studio’s CEO John Feltheimer said, “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

That’s another film guaranteed in the assassin-filled Wick universe, where coins are bartered for a hilariously wide variety of services and everyone is trying to kill someone else for one reason or another. There’s also a Continental TV show in the works for Starz, which apparently will hit TVs in this universe sometime after the fourth movie. Here’s hoping we get a TV show specifically about the coin economy as the Wick entertainment options continue to multiply.

As the report noted, Reeves has shot action films back-to-back in the past, finishing the Matrix trilogy in a grueling marathon filming session that hopefully isn’t repeated in the Wick cinematic universe. For fans of the series, though, the more Wick the better.

