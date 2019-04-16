Summit Entertainment

Only a month remains before John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum arrives in theaters, and even though the pop culture world is currently obsessed with Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, there’s always room left for Keanu-centered excitement. That would include enthusiasm from one of his Wick co-stars, Ian McShane, while he recently promoted the Hellboy reboot. That film may have been silly fun but didn’t fare well at the box office. Yet McShane’s doing (more than) fine right now with Wick (in which he plays Winston, owner of the Continental Hotel), the American Gods second season, and the upcoming Deadwood movie.

Speaking of that Deadwood project, the man who embodies Al Swearengen spent the better part of a decade suggesting that the project would happen before it was finally greenlit, so perhaps he knows a little something about the future of the John Wick franchise as well? Collider grilled him on the subject, and McShane (unsurprisingly) offered plenty of insight:

“Oh gosh. Probably in 10 years, John Wick would still be going. You never know, Keanu might be running the [Continental] hotel and everything by then … John Wick, the world of John Wick is being explored in the next one. That will be more about the High Table, you find out more about him, his background, whatever. Preparing for who knows what the hell will happen next time. It gets bigger.”

Wick running the Continental seems like a stretch, considering that he’s currently banned from the joint and under an ex communicado order with assassins lurking everywhere in pursuit of a massive bounty. However, one never really knows what could happen. Reeves recently expressed to GQ that he’ll keep filming installments as long as the audience buys tickets, and even though he’s 54 years old now, it’s not inconceivable to imagine him staying in fighting shape for another decade. John Wick could even spend an entire movie frolicking with puppies in Central Park or open an animal shelter, and fans would throw their money at that as well. Don’t lie, you’d totally watch that, too!

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019.

(Via Collider)