Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad are dominating the action genre like it shot their dog.

Stahelski will direct a remake of the 2010 South Korean action film The Man from Nowhere with a script from Kolstad. The creative duo are the key creatives behind the blockbuster John Wick franchise, and it sounds like their latest collaboration will keep that winning formula going. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Nowhere is a project that keeps the Wick men definitively on brand, featuring a near-unstoppable former killer on a quest for some stylish vengeance. In this case, the 2010 movie told of a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past who takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the little girl who has become his only friend.

Considering Stahelski’s extensive background as a stunt coordinator for The Matrix films and Ninja Assassin, fans of the John Wick films will undoubtedly be eager to see what new methods of brutal fight choreography the director will serve up next.

As for the eagerly anticipated John Wick 4, Stahelski revealed back in April that production on the film can’t even start until Keanu Reeves finishes filming The Matrix 4, which saw its production shut down during the pandemic.

“Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened,” Stahelski explained to Collider. “So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode… Release dates, who knows right now.”

However, since Stahelski last spoke to Collider, The Matrix 4 has reportedly resumed production in Berlin. TMZ spotted Reeves and co-star Carrie Anne-Moss in the German city along with Neil Patrick Harris who plays a mysterious new character in the secretive fourth installment.

