‘Joker’ Had A Noticeably Quiet Hollywood Premiere With Plenty Of Security

Joker doesn’t hit theaters until Friday, but in the last week there’s been very public fear that DC’s latest movie — a stand-alone spin-off that offers an original origin story for Batman’s most popular villain — might inspire real-life violence, perhaps even at theaters that show it. In the wake of this controversy, which has been fueled in part by a group letter from the families of people murdered in the 2012 Aurora massacre, Warner Bros. has taken some steps to ensure safety around their film. One tack: As per Deadline, Joker’s big, swanky Los Angeles premiere on Saturday was a relatively low-key event, heavy on security.

The premiere, held at the TLC Chinese Theatre, saw no incidents, with Deadline saying that despite the amped-up security — including on each floor of the theater’s parking garage — it turned out to be “your basic, run-of-the-mill Hollywood premiere.” One noted absence: The press, with the “green” carpet regulated to photographers only.

At least one person tried to find humor among the tension: Director Todd Phillips came out before the screening began to joke that his latest film hasn’t been getting much press lately, imploring the audience to please spread the word.

Phillips — of the Hangover trilogy, Old School, Road Trip, as well as the rather bracing rock doc Hated: GG Allin & the Murder Junkies — has defended his award-winning film amidst the controversy, blaming the “far left” for the “outrage” and asking why the hyper-violent John Wick 3 didn’t receive the same treatment. (Of course, the John Wick films are closer to comic book movies than Joker, and Keanu Reeves’ character hasn’t become an icon among online MRA types and incels.)

Despite fears of violence — including some theaters banning Joker-style dress-up — Deadline says FBI and Homeland Security have found no credible threats surrounding the film’s release.

(Via Deadline)