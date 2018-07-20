‘Deadpool 2’ Breakout Zazie Beetz May Join Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Film

#Joaquin Phoenix #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
07.20.18 2 Comments

Instagram

Zazie Beetz was arguably the breakout cast member of Deadpool 2, with her cool, confident Domino stealing the whole thing with her luck powers and butt-kicking. But, while we all patiently wait for the Domino solo movie, she’s apparently going to pick up some work over at the DC cinematic universe, and the news comes with a few hints about the movie’s approach to the Clown Prince of Crime.

Beetz, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is in talks for to play “a single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the ‘clown prince of crime.'” If that’s accurate, it hints the Joker’s possible origin will be a major theme in the movie. One of the enduring mysteries of the DC universe is just how the Joker came to be; he’s had multiple origins over the years, something that was a running point in The Dark Knight, and it’s not entirely clear the Joker himself knows his own past.

It’ll be interesting to see how this movie tackles that exact problem. But also hopefully Beetz, who’s also shown considerable chops in Atlanta and who’s been working with directors like Steven Soderbergh, has more to do than play an object of the Joker’s affection. We’ll find out in 2019.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSjoaquin phoenixjokerzazie beetz

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP