Zazie Beetz was arguably the breakout cast member of Deadpool 2, with her cool, confident Domino stealing the whole thing with her luck powers and butt-kicking. But, while we all patiently wait for the Domino solo movie, she’s apparently going to pick up some work over at the DC cinematic universe, and the news comes with a few hints about the movie’s approach to the Clown Prince of Crime.

Beetz, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is in talks for to play “a single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the ‘clown prince of crime.'” If that’s accurate, it hints the Joker’s possible origin will be a major theme in the movie. One of the enduring mysteries of the DC universe is just how the Joker came to be; he’s had multiple origins over the years, something that was a running point in The Dark Knight, and it’s not entirely clear the Joker himself knows his own past.

It’ll be interesting to see how this movie tackles that exact problem. But also hopefully Beetz, who’s also shown considerable chops in Atlanta and who’s been working with directors like Steven Soderbergh, has more to do than play an object of the Joker’s affection. We’ll find out in 2019.

