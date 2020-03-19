Back when he was best known as the nerdy eBay customer from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, no one could have guessed that Jonah Hill would turn into Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill. He’s been up for Best Supporting Actor twice, actually, one for Moneyball and another for The Wolf of Wall Street (he should have won it for Superbad, but alas), though Hill doesn’t consider either performance his personal best.

In a chat with GQ about the films to watch during a quarantine, Hill suggested Gus Van Sant’s 1989 drama Drugstore Cowboy, starring Matt Dillon and Kelly Lynch.

“Gus Van Sant is one of my mentors, one of my favorite people on the planet, and pioneer of queer cinema,” he said. “He made a film with myself and Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara two years ago called He Won’t Get Far on Foot and nobody saw it ‘cause Amazon completely f*cked it up. But it’s the best acting I have done and will ever do.”

The film was so little seen that Hill got the title wrong — it’s actually Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, distributed by Amazon Studios, and it made all of $4.2 million at the box office. But it’s high praise to call it the best acting that he “will ever do.” (Again, that distinction should belong to this scene from Superbad.) Hill doesn’t have a single upcoming project on his IMDb. Has he retired from the profession until we all see Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot? It is available to watch on… Amazon Prime.

