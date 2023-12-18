Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment on Monday for attacking his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a car in March.

The verdict was announced following three days of deliberation by the jury. Variety has more:

In March, the actor was arrested in New York City after he allegedly assaulted Jabbari in the backseat of a private vehicle. Jabbari, a choreographer who met Majors on the set of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, testified she grabbed Majors phone after seeing a text message from another woman that read, “Wish I were kissing you right now.” Jabbari described in her testimony that as Majors attempted to retrieve his phone, she felt “a hard blow” across her head that resulted in bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.

The jury was shown text messages to Jabbari from Majors, who, following the disturbing incident in March, wrote, “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.” He also threatened suicide following an argument.

“What this really boils down to is four simple words: control, domination, manipulation and abuse,” Jabbari’s attorney, Kelli Galloway, said during closing arguments. “The tactics used by those who commit domestic violence against partners, against Grace.”

A sentencing date was set for February 6, 2024. Majors faces up to a year in jail.

