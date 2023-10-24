New Disturbing Details Have Emerged About The Jonathan Majors Case

New York prosecutors have just released a 115-page filing in their assault case against actor Jonathan Majors and the report contains some disturbing insight into the alleged domestic dispute that led to the star’s arrest.

On March 25th, Majors was taken into custody after an alleged dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, turned violent. The fight began in the back of a taxi after Jabbari saw a text message on the actor’s phone that was sent by another woman. When Jabbari grabbed the device, she claimed that Majors twisted her arm and middle finger, hit her, and pushed her back into the cab. Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, which were later dropped. He’s now facing assault and aggravated harassment charges. And, according to the DA’s latest filing, there may have been more domestic disturbances in the actor’s relationship with Jabbari that pre-date the New York incident.

Prosecutors revealed they’re waiting on a London Metropolitan Police report from September 2022 that contains information on medical care received by Jabbari — who is a U.K. citizen. Majors was in the U.K. during that time, filming the second season of Disney+’s Loki. While the purpose of the request — and the details of the report — are still unclear, the filing did shed light on what happened during the confrontation between the pair just a few months later in New York. The couple was heading from a party in Brooklyn to their home in Chelsea when Jabbari saw a text on Majors’ phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” She grabbed the phone from his hand which allegedly prompted Majors to begin “grabbing the right side of Ms. Jabbari’s body and prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” The filing continues, claiming Majors “grabbed Ms. Jabbari’s arm and right hand and proceeded to twist Ms. Jabbari’s forearm, causing substantial pain to her finger and arm.” He then allegedly “struck Ms. Jabbari’s right ear, causing a laceration to the back of her ear and substantial pain.”

Once the actor retrieved his phone and the cab came to a stop, he exited the vehicle with Jabbari following. Prosecutors claimed Majors then “grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside” which caused “substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head.” Majors legal team has denied these claims, pleading not guilty to all charges and accusing both the NYPD and the DA of racial bias in regard to the case. The actor’s lawyer has argued that Jabbari was the aggressor in the dispute, something the filing also references, revealing Majors’ defense team, “leaked and misrepresented court evidence, as well as attempted to have police create a wanted poster with Jabbari’s photo.”

Despite media reports, the DA currently has no plans to charge Jabbari in the dispute but it seems they’re committed to going forward with prosecuting the Marvel star in court.

(Via Variety)