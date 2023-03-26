Saturday brought shocking news: Jonathan Majors, a rising star with two hit films currently in the North American box office Top 10, was arrested by NYPD. The actor was charged with assault, and harassment of a woman. A representative for Majors claimed he had “done nothing wrong” and that they were looking to clear his name posthaste. Now a lawyer representing him has gone into more details about the incident.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said lawyer Priya Chaudhry in a statement. They said they were “quickly gathering evidence” to prove his innocence, which includes “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Together, Chaudhry stated, proves Major did nothing wrong. As for the alleged victim, Chaudhry claimed she had had an “emotional crisis” and had been taken to a hospital after the incident. She added that the NYPD is “required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”

Chaudhry concluded by saying, “We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Stay tuned for more information.