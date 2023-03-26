Jonathan Majors
Getty Image
Movies

Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says There’s Video Evidence Proving That He’s ‘Completely Innocent’ After His Arrest

Saturday brought shocking news: Jonathan Majors, a rising star with two hit films currently in the North American box office Top 10, was arrested by NYPD. The actor was charged with assault, and harassment of a woman. A representative for Majors claimed he had “done nothing wrong” and that they were looking to clear his name posthaste. Now a lawyer representing him has gone into more details about the incident.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said lawyer Priya Chaudhry in a statement. They said they were “quickly gathering evidence” to prove his innocence, which includes “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Together, Chaudhry stated, proves Major did nothing wrong. As for the alleged victim, Chaudhry claimed she had had an “emotional crisis” and had been taken to a hospital after the incident. She added that the NYPD is “required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”

Chaudhry concluded by saying, “We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Stay tuned for more information.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×