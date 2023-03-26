On Saturday the actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan over what the NYPD called a “domestic dispute.” He was charged with assault, and harassment involving a 30-year-old woman.

A representative for Majors claimed he had “done nothing wrong,” adding, “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” They are also planning to present evidence they say will prove his innocence, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place,” as well as witness testimony from the vehicle’s driver. There are also allegedly written statements from the accused recanting her allegations.

The incident occurred as Majors’ star was rising. He currently appears in two films on the box office Top 10: as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s new big villain in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, and as the adversary in Creed III.

News of the arrest sent shockwaves about the industry and on social media. It also caused the U.S. Army to pull new ads featuring the performer.

BREAKING: Army pulls “Be All You Can Be” ads in wake of actor Jonathan Majors’ arrest — more coming @ArmyTimes soon. pic.twitter.com/SS0Qra0iBG — Davis Winkie (@davis_winkie) March 26, 2023

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” they wrote in a statement. “We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Majors also appeared in the recent Sundance hit Magazine Dreams, in which he plays a bodybuilder looking to find connection in the world of celebrity.

(Via The New York Times)