Jordan Peele‘s first movie, Get Out, was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, which he won. Since then, however, Peele has been shut out of the Oscar race entirely: Us failed to receive a single nomination, despite an outstanding lead performance from Lupita Nyong’o, and history repeated itself this morning with Nope. Did one of the most acclaimed movies of 2022 get a well-deserved sound or cinematography nomination? Nope.

And people are not happy:

Among other things, I'm incredibly heartbroken there wasn't love for Jordan Peele's NOPE. Brilliant acting, directing, screenwriting, cinematography, sound design, editing, score, visual effects…I could go on and on. Horror continues to be sidelined by most awards shows. pic.twitter.com/YRlT3lPpwP — Jason Tan Liwag @ Sundance 2023 (@jaseybel) January 24, 2023

nope is an oscar nominee in my heart @JordanPeele I WILL AVENGE YOU! pic.twitter.com/vDxQA6wgIP — isa (@mesculs) January 24, 2023

Jordan Peele made GET OUT, won an Oscar and now the Academy is like okay great never again<3 US and NOPE you will always have my heart — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) January 24, 2023

The Oscars to Jordan Peele… pic.twitter.com/gtVGXxEQm6 — TheRealMattC (@TheRealMattC) January 24, 2023

They gave Jordan Peele his roses immediately and now are going to ignore him for 20 years smdh — Zach (@ZachKindron) January 24, 2023

not even sound for nope??? jordan peele i am so sorry pic.twitter.com/XyyRiDJ1YH — jess (@ZEFFIR3LLI) January 24, 2023

Jordan Peele today pic.twitter.com/pCW1F2JY2A — Sylvian (#1 Skinamarink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) January 24, 2023

nope is Jordan Peele’s best movie and my favorite movie of 2022 I can’t believe it didn’t get any nominations 😭😭 — ★ (@ashaswrld) January 24, 2023

The Academy really has it out for horror, huh? Anyway: Justice for Chris Kattan.

“Look, all of my movies, I’m trying to give you something for whatever mood you’re in,” Peele told Uproxx when Nope came out. “So I think that there is a way to watch this movie in a way that you’re going to come armed for that conversation afterward. There’s also a way to watch this movie where you say, ‘Look, I’ve been working all day, all week. I want to shut off and see some wild stuff.’ Then I want that to be there for you as well, and if you want it all, I want to give the audience that, too.”

