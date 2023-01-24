Nope Daniel Kaluuya
Was Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Nominated For Any Oscars? Nope, And People Are Pretty Mad

Jordan Peele‘s first movie, Get Out, was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, which he won. Since then, however, Peele has been shut out of the Oscar race entirely: Us failed to receive a single nomination, despite an outstanding lead performance from Lupita Nyong’o, and history repeated itself this morning with Nope. Did one of the most acclaimed movies of 2022 get a well-deserved sound or cinematography nomination? Nope.

And people are not happy:

The Academy really has it out for horror, huh? Anyway: Justice for Chris Kattan.

“Look, all of my movies, I’m trying to give you something for whatever mood you’re in,” Peele told Uproxx when Nope came out. “So I think that there is a way to watch this movie in a way that you’re going to come armed for that conversation afterward. There’s also a way to watch this movie where you say, ‘Look, I’ve been working all day, all week. I want to shut off and see some wild stuff.’ Then I want that to be there for you as well, and if you want it all, I want to give the audience that, too.”

For the complete list of 2023 Oscar nominations, head here.

