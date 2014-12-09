Josh Brolin Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Be ‘Thanos Against Everyone’

Josh Brolin recently discussed his role as Thanos, which we’re going to see a lot more of in the coming few years, and he confirmed that it’s what everyone wants. Namely, Thanos fighting everybody.
Brolin spoke with Coming Soon about the role, and although he was cagey due to contractual necessity, he did basically sum up the third Avengers movie:
I love the idea of Thanos…Ultimately, it’s Thanos against everyone. Why wouldn’t you do that?
As for how Brolin got the role, it turns out he’s friends with Louis D’Esposito, whom you might know as co-president of Marvel Studios and also the director of the Agent Carter one-shot. Brolin admits he had to discuss the role with D’Esposito in detail before he was willing to take it on, although one imagines the whole “Being in a movie guaranteed to make a billion dollars” thing was a key motivating factor.
If I’m being honest, I’m not entirely sold on either the Thanos plotline or Brolin just yet. That the third Avengers movie is yet another finale split into two movies to squeeze the eagle is disappointing. And as beloved as the Infinity Gauntlet storyline is among nerds, Thanos isn’t exactly a rich and textured villain. His motivation is he wants to hump the physical personification of Death; Brolin’s got a lot of work to do.
But, hey, everybody’s showing up to kick Thanos’s butt, so that should be fun. Let’s just leave his date-rapist brother out of this.
thanos looks like a kree
I think you mean a Skrull. With that chin.
Squeeze the eagle? How have I never heard this term before?
That’s what happens in the comics. Shit even Spiderman shows up.
Rewrite the story so Starfox is his dad and then have Bill Cosby play him. Makes for a natural Coke tie-in.
It’s true. Thanos may be the embodiment of evil and content with killing half of all sentient life in the universe, but at least he’s trying to woo the woman he loves and and not use his powers to have non-consensual sex with her like his dirtbag “hero” brother would… some props there…
Thanos is evil. Starfox is sleazy. Really there’s no winner here.
You shut your dirty whore mouth. Thanos is awesome. He’s bigger, stronger, and smarter than everyone, but his fatal flaw is that he always set himself up to fail. He’s the embodiment of being one’s own worst enemy. Why can’t you see this?
MOM!! WHERE’S MY INHALER? I’M GETTING DIZZY!
Oh, I’m sure he’ll find the Anti-Life equation eventual-oh wait.
The reason Thanos is such a great villain is precisely because his motivations are arguably simple. He’s uncompromising and actually has clear motivations. Fuck nuance.
^ This. People complain Marvel villains suffer from a lack of motivation yet the one villain in the entire Marvel Universe that knows exactly what the hell he wants gets panned.
I also feel its a little bit deeper than just him wanting to fuck Death, he’s in love with her and is trying to do anything and everything to earn it. He also doesn’t like his family that much…
@MakingFlowers Yup.
Thanos the character is a great villian, but I did not like how he was visually rendered in GOTG. He looks like a square-jawed smurf.
Why was Death such a bitch to Thanos? Like, he did everything she asked and she just gave him the cold shoulder…
Well yeah, would you have sex with a necrophile? That’s how you get a disease.
Because she wanted Deadpool to hump her
Duh, that’s how it was in the comics. How else are they going to write the story.
99.9999% of humanity’s fiction could be summed up as “His motivation is he wants to hump _____”.
How is wanting to hump DEATH not the coolest motivation ever?
Wanting to hump Death is 1000% more hardcore than wanting to hump life, I’ll give Thanos that.
Sit through “Flesh for Frankenstein” and then we’ll talk about this being a good motivation.
This is kind of why Hellraiser was so creepy/badass
As long as Thanos wears a grey sweatsuit, with shorts over top, and a headband, I am sold.
Thanos is only as good as the writer who’s portraying him really. Starlin has done some great things w/ the character, I personally really dug the most recent graphic novel they put out this year, it’s full of metaphysical weirdness. If the film version can encapsulate some of that w/ some of the family tragedy from Jason Aaron’s Thanos Rising then I’d say it could be pretty great. It’s a tall order but Marvel rarely fails when it comes to films…now villains might be another thing entirely, maybe they’re saving all of their good stuff for the Mad Titan.
I can’t wait until that final Avengers movie to find out how Squirrel Girl is going to beat Thanos
Sure, everybody vs. Thanos…..except the Silver Surfer, Galactus, and Doom. Fuck you Fox.