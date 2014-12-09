Josh Brolin Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Be ‘Thanos Against Everyone’

12.08.14 26 Comments

Josh Brolin recently discussed his role as Thanos, which we’re going to see a lot more of in the coming few years, and he confirmed that it’s what everyone wants. Namely, Thanos fighting everybody.

Brolin spoke with Coming Soon about the role, and although he was cagey due to contractual necessity, he did basically sum up the third Avengers movie:

I love the idea of Thanos…Ultimately, it’s Thanos against everyone. Why wouldn’t you do that?

As for how Brolin got the role, it turns out he’s friends with Louis D’Esposito, whom you might know as co-president of Marvel Studios and also the director of the Agent Carter one-shot. Brolin admits he had to discuss the role with D’Esposito in detail before he was willing to take it on, although one imagines the whole “Being in a movie guaranteed to make a billion dollars” thing was a key motivating factor.

If I’m being honest, I’m not entirely sold on either the Thanos plotline or Brolin just yet. That the third Avengers movie is yet another finale split into two movies to squeeze the eagle is disappointing. And as beloved as the Infinity Gauntlet storyline is among nerds, Thanos isn’t exactly a rich and textured villain. His motivation is he wants to hump the physical personification of Death; Brolin’s got a lot of work to do.

But, hey, everybody’s showing up to kick Thanos’s butt, so that should be fun. Let’s just leave his date-rapist brother out of this.

