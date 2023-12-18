Did you know that potatoes are the world’s best superfood? They’ve got vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6! There are so many benefits and positives to eating potatoes. Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore does not care about this, but she did give us a harrowing performance in May December so there are just some things we need to accept about her.

Moore was at a cast panel alongside costars Natalie Portman and Charles Melton when she admitted that she has a hatred for the golden side dish of the holiday season, mashed potatoes. She pondered, “Why do people like mashed potatoes? It’s just mush. It’s just mush!” she exclaimed. Melton was quick to defend the starchy dish, but Moore wasn’t having it. “I know, people love it, they love them — it’s just mashed mush.” That vitamin-rich mush could also prevent scurvy, so keep that in mind.

Surprisingly enough, this is not the first time Moore has spoken out against mashed potatoes. In a 2017 Wired Autocomplete interview, she doubled down on her hatred. “Julianne Moore does not like mashed potatoes. That’s Julianne Moore’s least favorite thing,” she said at the time.

In an effort to deflate the tension, Portman shared her least favorite food, fruit in salad. “I’m not into it. I like fruit salad, but I don’t want a savory salad with fruit in it. It bothers me,” she confessed. The Wiggles could not be reached for comment.

Finally, after the whole potato ordeal, Melton shared his least favorite food: bleu cheese. That’s a fair and respectable choice because bleu cheese is smelly and cannot be mashed.

(Via People)