Movie theater etiquette has changed quite a bit over the past few decades. At one point, it was a nice dark place to watch movies in the presence of 100 other strangers. Now it’s a place to dress up and cause commotion in order to prove you love movies as much as Nicole Kidman. There is no in-between.

But no matter what, it is never okay to fart in the movie theater. That’s what home viewings are for. But Sam Neill did not give his 10-year-old child the heads up when the two went to the premiere of the first Jurassic Park back in 1993. Not only did Neill’s child have a flatulence problem, but it was also in the presence of Princess Diana. As we all know, Royals don’t fart and actively scoff at the notion. So this was a problem.

Neill told the story on The Today Show, ” There was a royal premiere in London, and it was, it was sort of a fortuitous occasion — you don’t get to sit beside Princess Diana every day. But my son was sitting on the other side [of me] and it was kind of unfortunate, because once it starts getting exciting, about 45 minutes in, he was so carried away with things — he was about 10 years old at this point — he started to fart unreasonably.” He can’t blame the child for getting excited when there are dinosaurs on the screen, so that’s on him.

He continued, “It wasn’t that audible, but it was very, very [smelly]. And there was sort of a draft through the cinema, and it was all drifting in the Princess’ direction. And I was there in my suit and bowtie and things, sweating like crazy because I thought, ‘The princess is going to think this is me. And it’s this little boy here.’ ” It should be noted that this is also around the time in the film when Laura Dern is sorting through dinosaur droppings, so maybe Diana thought it was a 4-D experience. It’s been done before!

Odds are good that the Princess was way too invested in the dinos to even care about a small child farting beside her. If only they added this scene to The Crown.

Check out the full interview below:

Sam Neill talks about his latest role in the dramatic @Peacock series “Apples Never Fall.” He also shares the last time he fully watched "Jurassic Park" was with Princess Diana at the royal premiere in London and what happened with his then-10-year-old son at the event. 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/Ie3DKpJc78 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2024

