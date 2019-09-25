The Original ‘Jurassic Park’ Cast Is Reuniting For ‘Jurassic World 3’

Life (and, presumably, a lot of money) found a way… to get Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to star in Jurassic World 3. Amblin Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the trio will reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the still-untitled third Jurassic World film. It’s the first time they’ll appear in the same movie since the original Jurassic Park, although Dern and Neill were both in Jurassic Park 3 and Goldblum appeared in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The gang (and dinosaur poop) is all here!

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Golblum will be joining Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic World 3. Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct… Joining the Jurassic team is Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising), who has co-written the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Collider reports that the trio will have “sizable” roles, rather than Goldblum’s glorified cameo in Fallen Kingdom, which ended with Dr. Ian Malcolm paraphrasing John Hammond: “Welcome, to Jurassic World.” Which iconic line from the original trilogy will Laura Dern or Sam Neill get to say in Jurassic World 3? Hopefully this one:

Jurassic World 3 opens on June 11, 2021.

(Via Amblin)