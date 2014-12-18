‘Jurassic World’ Director Colin Trevorrow Tweeted A New Image Of Chris Pratt And His Dinosaur Pal

Entertainment Writer
12.17.14 10 Comments

It’s been made clear to me that Chris Pratt is not actually in control of the raptors from the Jurassic World trailer. It breaks my heart to re-read that and then type it out, but that is the world we’re living in at the moment and it’s all Colin Trevorrow’s fault.

But at the same time, here he is, Tweeting out images of Chris Pratt hanging out with raptor friends in promo images for the film. How is my mind not supposed to go back to a team of raptors under the control of their handler friend, going on adventures across this tropical island, battling a test tube monstrosity that shouldn’t exist in a movie that probably shouldn’t have been made.

My heart doesn’t know what to think. Stop toying with it.

(Via Colin Trevorrow)

