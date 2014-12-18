‘Jurassic World’ Director Colin Trevorrow Tweeted A New Image Of Chris Pratt And His Dinosaur Pal

It’s been made clear to me that Chris Pratt is not actually in control of the raptors from the Jurassic World trailer. It breaks my heart to re-read that and then type it out, but that is the world we’re living in at the moment and it’s all Colin Trevorrow’s fault.
But at the same time, here he is, Tweeting out images of Chris Pratt hanging out with raptor friends in promo images for the film. How is my mind not supposed to go back to a team of raptors under the control of their handler friend, going on adventures across this tropical island, battling a test tube monstrosity that shouldn’t exist in a movie that probably shouldn’t have been made.
My heart doesn’t know what to think. Stop toying with it.
(Via Colin Trevorrow)
We’re settled on satire at this point, right?
Semi-trainable raptors who only tentatively listen to a confident alpha male is MUCH cooler than just plain ol’ Dino Palz.
Until I get the real story, I prefer Dino Palz. Maybe Dino Riders or something along those lines, with the giant laser helmets and stuff.
Is it just me or does it look like that raptor is mugging for the camera like this is some kind of buddy cop movie?
ANY OF YOU LADIES ASK FOR TWO TICKETS TO THE GUN SHOW AM I RIGHT CHRIS AHHH I’M JUST JOSHING WITH YA ENJOY THE MOVIE
If that dinosaur doesn’t talk like that I’m gonna be mightily disappointed.
I’ve got 4,500 drakmas (slightly used) that says that while the test tube monstrosity was their first attempt at a hybrid ol’ Burt Macklin is another, more successful attempt using Raptor DNA. That’s why he can do things like taking a murder of raptors on a field trip to the local dog track.
I love Chris Pratt. I love dinosaurs. I don’t care how ridiculous this whole endeavor is. I’m in.
Stop! Or My Velociraptor Will Shoot!
To late for #TrueDetectiveSeason2?
Alan. Alan. Alan!