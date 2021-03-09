We’re still 10 days away from seeing that long-threatened “Snyder Cut” of Justice League — the one that’s supposed to salvage a damaged film, and which will run longer than all but a couple Martin Scorsese epics. But some HBO Max subscribers got a taste of it a little earlier than expected. On Monday multiple people posted videos and images of them trying to watch the new Tom & Jerry movie…only to be instead rewarded with the first hour of the DCEU’s forthcoming Mulligan.

The mistake was caught by one Doug Bass, a realtor and digital marketing analyst based in Charleston, North Carolina. He told Variety he was “just looking for some background TV while I worked, and when I clicked on ‘Tom and Jerry,’ [the] Snyder Cut started playing.” Bass said after an hour the image quality began to erode, followed soon thereafter by an error code. The film was then unavailable.

Variety was able to confirm that the version Bass was indeed the much-hyped “Snyder cut” before the mistake was corrected. (Those who want to watch the Tom + Jerry movie can do so once again.) Others found the same problem.

It’s not clear what happened, and as of this writing Warners has not released a public statement on the matter.

Those who were able to watch the first hour of Justice League 2.0 were kind enough not to flood social media with spoilers, sticking only to vague freeze frames and brief snippets of video from the opening credits. Some even had nice things to say. “ The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you’re gonna love it. That’s all im saying. No spoilers,” Bass wrote on Twitter.