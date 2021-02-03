During a fiery new interview, Zack Snyder blasted “fakers” who have been calling the decision to release his director’s cut of Justice League (a.k.a. The Snyder Cut) as a “win for toxic fandom,” along with those who have questioned to question whether the cut even existed before HBO Max announced it was dropping at least $30 million on restoring the original film. According to Snyder, he’s been advised not to engage with any of his critics, but if he did, he promises it would not be pretty. Via CinemaBlend:

“Those are people that I’ve been held back from confronting, by wiser people in the room. Because I’d love to get at some of these characters. Some direct conversation would be nice. Just to say, one, you don’t know sh*t about what you’re talking about. And we can break down everything they’ve ever [said]. I can make a list. There’s a few of these guys where I could just get a list of everything they’ve ever said, that they thought was right, and [I could tell them] every single thing they’ve said is wrong.”

As for claims that his fans are “toxic” and that releasing the Justice League cut was a “win” for their allegedly abusive behavior, Snyder was having none of it and cited his fanbase’s recent work raising money for suicide prevention. “How is that toxic fandom?” Snyder asked. “They’ve probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group.”

Concerns that giving in to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign would “set a bad precedent” were raised immediately after Snyder announced the news in May 2020. Not even two weeks later, HBO Max chief Tony Goncalves had to address the issue during an interview with The Verge, to which he downplayed concerns. “Consumers have never had more choice, and they’ve never had more of a voice,” Gonvales said. “But that doesn’t mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists.”

