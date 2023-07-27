Justin Simien Is Also A Little Surprised He Directed ‘Haunted Mansion’

It was a little surprising when it was announced Justin Simien – best known for directing Dear White people, Bad Hair, and being announced as the showrunner for the still not produced Lando series (we’ll get to that) – would be directing a reboot of Haunted Mansion, which is also a staple ride at the Disney theme parks. This came as a surprise to Simien, too, who assumed he’d read the script and politely pass. But he wound up being impressed with Katie Dippold’s script and, well, here we are with Justin Simien’s Haunted Mansion premiering this weekend in theaters.

As you may expect with Simien’s involvement, this version has little resemblance to the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy. LaKeith Stanfield plays Ben, a widower and former scientist who has kind of given up on life and when he’s not day drinking, he gives city tours of New Orleans. Rosario Dawson plays Gabbie, a widow and mother of a young son who gets a really good deal on an old house, but immediately discovers it’s haunted. The problem is, once you enter the house, the ghosts will haunt you wherever you go. Through a local priest (Owen Wilson), they hire the services of Ben to document the ghosts because he once built a camera that can photograph the paranormal. Thinking this is all nonsense, Ben accepts the job for the quick money but gets more than he bargained for and is now also trapped in the haunted mansion with the aforementioned characters, along with Tiffany Haddish as a psychic and Danny DeVito as a local historian.

Ahead, Simien explains why he decided to make a Haunted Mansion movie and if the people who know him best were surprised. Also, there hasn’t been an update on the Lando series for quite some time and the way Simien explains it, it’s probably not happening anytime soon, if at all.

How does this happen? Do you get wind they are making this and express interest? Did they come to you?

This one came to me. I mean, you know, you do all of the above. I write, too. I develop. All that stuff. I was in the halls of Disney, already, working on a little something with Lucasfilm, and also just trying to figure out what my next feature was. And the screenplay came in by Katie Dippold, who I adored and whose work I love. But Haunted Mansion? I knew they made a movie before. But I get this script and I think, okay, well, this will be a pretty quick read and probably, “No thanks.” And it just got me, man. I legitimately stayed up and laughed and cried. And it had been a really long time since a screenplay did that to me.

I also felt this weird connection, because I had worked at Disneyland. I was already extremely obsessed with the Haunted Mansion as a ride. And my family is from Louisiana. So I have all of this connection to the culture of New Orleans, and that mixture of voodoo and Catholicism that some of the New Orleans’ vibes come from. It was as if I made a list or something, and we went and found the perfect project for me. But it was quite organic.

It almost sounds like you had the same reaction to hearing about this that most people had the reaction when we heard you were doing it. Like, “Wait, what?”

Exactly.

But then you see the movie and it’s like, “Okay, this makes sense.”

Also, it’s kind of the fun of it, for me. I love the unexpected. I love doing things that people aren’t sure I should do. That was a surprise.

I’m curious, from your friends, did you get any like, “Wait, that’s what you’re doing next?”

I wouldn’t say anybody was as overt as that, but I certainly clocked it. I think that the general assumption – and this assumption isn’t untrue, by the way – is that especially if you are an artist, filmmaker, and you write and you have things you want to say in your work and stuff, this is sort of like a necessary evil, to go and do a big studio movie…

But it’s also kind of the dream, right?

Yeah, it’s also the dream. And it’s also kind of a miracle to get a script that is both based on existing IP, but is also totally original. It’s the first of something. It isn’t a remake. It isn’t the sequel to the other Haunted Mansion film. It’s just a totally different way about it. I think those are really, actually, really hard to find. Especially as well executed as Katie Dippold had it on the page when I encountered it.