You know the phrase “always the bridesmaid, never the bride?” The same could be said for Ke Huy Quan, who has always played the sidekick but has never gotten to be his own leading man (besides that one episode of Tales From The Crypt that probably scared you as a kid).

But now after years of starring in supporting roles, the Oscar winner will finally be at the top of the call sheet in the action film With Love, which is slated to be released on February 7th, 2025.

Plot details are under wraps but the film is produced by 87North, which is known for its spunky action movies like the upcoming The Fall Guy, Nobody, and Bullet Train. Lucky for them, Quan has proven he can lead an action movie thanks to his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio is set to make his directorial debut after working on the John Wick films, The Matrix: Resurrections, and The Fall Guy. Maybe he can call up his buddy Keanu Reeves for a fun cameo.

Action movies are having a moment right now as fans have been campaigning for a stunt category at the Oscars. Maybe this will be the movie that finally convinces the Academy that stunts are serious business. Quan is no stranger to stunts, as he worked as a fight choreographer on X-Men. So he can totally take on Hugh Jackman if it comes down to it.

