After this year’s Oscar ceremony and his rowdy rendition of “I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling symbolically killed his Barbie alter-ego and is ready to move on to bigger and better things, like falling off of various vehicles in The Fall Guy alongside fellow Oscar nominee Emily Blunt.

In the film, Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman who loves to be tossed around like one of those crash test dummies. In reality, Gosling performed some of his own stunts, but the real work came from Logan Holladay, who just broke a world record.

This week, Gosling and director (and former stuntman) David Leitch presented Holladay with the Guinness World Record Certificate for most cannon rolls in a car in the upcoming action flick. What’s a cannon roll, you might ask? It’s something you will probably never be able to do in your life, so don’t even try.

The press release explains, “The cannon roll, a classic stunt dating back to the early days of cinema, involves fitting a cannon-like apparatus beneath a car that shoots toward the ground. As the vehicle reaches a designated speed, the mechanism triggers and propels the car into a series of rolls. Holladay executed the stunt behind the wheel of a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee fitted with an external fiberglass body.” No matter how much you might want to, please don’t try that at home.

The record was previously held by Adam Kirley, who achieved seven cannon rolls for 2006’s Casino Royale. This is exactly why Cillian Murphy has no interest in such a film.

(Via Huffington Post)