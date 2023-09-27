Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are a notoriously private couple, but she recently gave a rare insight into their relationship.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” the visual artist, who has been dating the John Wick star for four years, told People at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

Grant admitted that “in a moment of frustration in my life, I once said, ‘Sometimes I feel like a Maserati stuck in traffic,’ that I have this big engine, but, for a variety of reasons, that I couldn’t ever go. And I know a lot of people feel frustrated in their lives, that they’re not able to run their engine.”

But what Grant loves about Reeves is that “we’re pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’ He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

(Via People)