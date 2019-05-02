Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Keanu Reeves will soon tear through NYC streets on a motorcycle in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (releasing on May 17), but there’s another delicious, bike-bound dose of “whoa!” coming to theaters this summer. That would be Reeves’ Toy Story 4 character, Duke Caboom, who may have secretly appeared as an Incredibles 2 Easter egg that everyone missed. Duke is now making his official Toy Story franchise debut in a front-and-center manner.

In the above TV spot, Duke zooms into view as a master Canadian stuntsman appearing in a spoofed commercial that plays much like the exaggerated toy ads of yesteryear. Behind the swagger, though, Duke Caboom is more complex (and vulnerable) than he appears. This character description from Disney might pull at your heartstrings like this franchise loves to do:

DUKE CABOOM (voice of Keanu Reeves) is a 1970s toy based on Canada’s greatest stuntman. Riding his powerful Caboom stunt-cycle, Duke is always prepared to show off his stunt poses with confidence and swagger. However, Woody learns quickly that Duke has an Achilles heel: he has never been able to do the awesome stunts advertised in his own toy commercial. For years, Duke has been sitting in an antique store, constantly reliving the failures of his tragic past.

Reeves’s voice, of course, will appear alongside those of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Annie Potts, Jeff Pidgeon, Michael Keaton, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele, and more.

Toy Story 4 opens on June 21 — the same day as the Woody-killing Child’s Play reboot. Counterprogramming at its finest.