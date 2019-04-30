Orion

Toy Story 4 (which should have been titled My Existential Crisis with Forky, but I digress) opens on June 21. That’s a hot day for talking toy movies, because June 21 is also when the Child’s Play reboot comes out. One (Toy Story 4) will make a lot more money than the other (Child’s Play), and only one film in either franchise has been nominated for Best Picture. Here’s a hint: it’s not Bride of Chucky, unfortunately. But Chucky has already gotten his revenge on Woody.

This is the Toy Story 4 “Woody” poster.

PIXAR

And this, I am happy to announce, the new Child’s Play poster.

ORION

R.I.P. Woody. Say hello to the toy that weirdly realistic cat ripped apart while you’re in Toy Heaven (if he’s lucky). Anyway, it was a canny bit of counterprogramming for Orion to schedule Child’s Play to open the same day as Toy Story 4, and both films come out one week before Annabelle Comes Home. Hm, maybe it’s best to throw your kid’s toys away now. Just in case.

The Don Mancini-less Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky, while Tom Hanks and Tim Allen welcome Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves (as Duke Caboom!), and Christina Hendricks to Toy Story 4.