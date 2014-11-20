Keanu Reeves Will Save The World (Again) In Tarsem Singh’s ‘The Panopticon’

Keanu Reeves seems to be in the midst of a bit of a comeback. His recent revenge flick John Wick has picked up great reviews and some solid box-office receipts, and he has a ton of stuff already filmed or in the works, such as new Eli Roth horror flick Knock Knock, courtroom drama The Whole Truth and indie Daughter of God.
Well, the next big project on Keanu’s plate is The Panopticon, a new sci-fi thriller being directed by Tarsem Singh, the visually stylish director behind movies like The Cell and Immortals. The screenplay will be by Craig Rosenberg, a former writer on Lost, so expect some wacky twists and turns along the way. Here’s a quick synopsis of the plot for The Panopticon…
“’The Panopticon’ follows a seemingly ordinary man who receives a mysterious package containing a pre-recorded message from himself, warning that the world is about to end and only he can save it. He must race against the clock to piece together the puzzle before time runs out for mankind.”
Sounds fairly interesting, although after the terrible The Day the Earth Stood Still, I’m leery of any movie where Keanu has to decide the world’s fate. Better to keep things down to earth – that dog was a gift from his dying wife, dammit!
Murder spree, justified.
Via The Wrap
I will never not show up for a Tarsem Singh movie.
He saved the world in Constantine and despite not being anything like the comics I really liked it on its own.
Satan redeemed that movie many times over.
Tarsem Singh’s The Fall is stunning. I’ll watch this movie just for that alone.
Exactly. While I wouldn’t say The Fall is one of my favorite movies, it is one of the most visually beautiful movies ever.
I’ve heard that he filmed much of the movie secretly while doing his main job of shooting music videos. He’d pick locations and props for the videos that suited his movie, then just shoot “extra scenes” that he never meant for the video, but used in The Fall. That might be bullshit, but I hope it’s true.
I’ll watch anything attached to Tarsem Singh
And if the punch include any song from ISIS’ Panopticon I will literally throw money at anyone associated with this movie
There are dozens of fans here. DOZENS!
Also, I noticed I put the word “punch” there and that doesn’t make sense.
But is his character named John?
Wait Keanu recieves a pre recorded message from his future self telling him how to save the day? I saw this movie already and it was called Bill and Ted.
YOU JUST RUINED THE TWIST ENDING
^ One of my fav actors, wish he had more of a part throughout the movie