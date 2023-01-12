kerry-washington-getty-full-2.jpg
Kerry Washington Will Star In Tyler Perry’s WWII Drama ‘Six Triple Eight’

According to Deadline, Kerry Washington will star in Six Triple Eight, Tyler Perry‘s WWII drama about the all-Black, all-female battalion that cured a three-year backlog of mail that safeguarded troop morale throughout Europe. This is stellar casting news, with Washington bringing much-needed gravitas to a demanding project. She’s also not alone. It’s going to be a big ensemble lift, with veteran actors Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, and Oprah Winfrey taking prominent roles.

The full cast is rounded out by a list of newcomers and strong choices: Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy), Jay Reeves (Safety), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Moriah Brown (Raising Dion), Baadja-Lyne Odums (Ruthless), Gregg Sulkin (The Throwback) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad).

As previously reported, this project comes at a time of renewed interest in the 6888th Battalion, whose motto was “No mail, low morale.” President Biden recently honored the members of the battalion with a Congressional Gold Medal.

There’s currently no release date for the Netflix film, but Washington joining (as well as executive producing) among a slew of casting news means that this thing is steamrolling forward. It seems likely to be headed toward a fall awards season release.

(via Deadline)

