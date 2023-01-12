According to Deadline, Kerry Washington will star in Six Triple Eight, Tyler Perry‘s WWII drama about the all-Black, all-female battalion that cured a three-year backlog of mail that safeguarded troop morale throughout Europe. This is stellar casting news, with Washington bringing much-needed gravitas to a demanding project. She’s also not alone. It’s going to be a big ensemble lift, with veteran actors Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, and Oprah Winfrey taking prominent roles.

The full cast is rounded out by a list of newcomers and strong choices: Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy), Jay Reeves (Safety), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Moriah Brown (Raising Dion), Baadja-Lyne Odums (Ruthless), Gregg Sulkin (The Throwback) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad).

As previously reported, this project comes at a time of renewed interest in the 6888th Battalion, whose motto was “No mail, low morale.” President Biden recently honored the members of the battalion with a Congressional Gold Medal.

There’s currently no release date for the Netflix film, but Washington joining (as well as executive producing) among a slew of casting news means that this thing is steamrolling forward. It seems likely to be headed toward a fall awards season release.

