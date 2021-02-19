Reading Kevin Lewis’s first-hand account of being a COVID patient in the ICU on a ventilator is a harrowing experience. And with all due respect to his new film, the Nicolas Cage thriller Willy’s Wonderland, his film can’t come close to the terror Lewis experienced himself. As Lewis tells it, it was his publicist who suggested Lewis go public about what had happened. That maybe his story could help others experiencing something similar, or as a warning to still remain diligent and safe. Way down the list, though, it’s certainly a unique situation to be a director who came to the brink of death, only to recover just in time for the release of your breakout movie. (I’ve been doing this a long time and, yes, this is a new one.)

In Willy’s Wonderland, Nicolas Cage plays the Janitor, a character who doesn’t speak for the entirety of the film, who takes a job as a local clean-up guy at a local kids pizza parlor to pay off some auto repair charges. But it turns out the Chuck E. Cheese-type animatronic characters are possessed by demons. Again, this film is, finally, Lewis’s big break as the director and almost wasn’t around to see it.

How are you doing?

I’m alive, buddy. I’m alive.

Yeah, that question wasn’t politeness.

I love it. I’m getting better and stronger every day. My wife is a nurse, so that’s really great. She really keeps me on track and I’m here, pal. I’m talking to you and I’m very happy.

Your publicist was pretty worried.

He’s amazing. You know, he said something really chilling to me. When I got out of the hospital he’s like, “You know, I was going to write an email and tell all the industry about you,” basically, if I didn’t make it. And he said, “I’m glad I didn’t have to write that email.”

You wrote about this experience. It’s pretty harrowing.

You know I came home and I just, man, I wasn’t even home 24 hours and I just sat down and I wrote this piece. So the article got out there and it’s just, it’s been great. And if I can inspire people? And I don’t want to take away from Willy, because Willy is like the exact opposite, right? It’s a fun, leave your brain at the door movie. You know, it’s just a gonzo crazy movie. And I was like, “God, the director gets COVID and depressed.” But then I was talking to some friends and they’re like, “I think you should totally do that.” And like I said, when I got home, I just wrote that piece. It just poured out of me. Probably I wrote it like 15, 20 minutes. Just, bam.

Have you got any blowback from the “hoax” crowd?

Oh, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. I would talk to the nurses and doctors and they’d say the same thing. They’re like, “We’d like to drag these people in here and have them see.” But you can’t go in when it’s COVID. So I’m in the ICU, my wife and kids can’t even come visit me. Nobody can come. So it’s just, you’re isolated there, right? And so they said the same thing. My roommate was Ronald, he’s like 80 years old. He’s out of it, he had a feeding tube and I was hearing the FaceTime calls with his kids and the grandkids, and then his sister saying, “You’re the best brother.” And I was hearing the goodbyes. I was telling him to fight. He can’t even hear me, he’s out of it. I’m telling him to fight. I’m fighting. And then I get the good news from the doc a week later, and I feel guilty for Ronald because I don’t think he’s going to make it. And I know he’s older than me and all that, but then you do feel guilty because I do feel for people. And then getting wheeled out and seeing the other people in the ICU. And the nurse, when he said he can count on two hands the people in the ICU who make it. And when you hear that and they’re talking about you and you can’t really do anything, it’s really the most vulnerable spot you’ve ever been in, you know? But I’m here and I’m talking to you. And the movie’s doing well. The audience is really responding to it. Critics, some critics are great. Some critics…