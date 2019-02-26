Gramercy Pictures

Last week, Kevin Smith revealed on Instagram that filming would begin for his so-called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on Monday. Well today’s the day, and sure enough, the Clerks writer and director has been updating his fans on the first day’s progress. But that didn’t stop him from teasing the return of a classic Mallrats character over the weekend — a tease that Smith promptly confirmed today.

“On Monday morning, a [48-year-old] man who’s not even supposed to be here today will sneak up into the attic and play with all his favorite toys again,” Smith wrote in his Saturday post. The text accompanied a photo from the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot set, specifically the “Brodie’s Secret Stash” mall store.