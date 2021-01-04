Over the holidays, the New York Times published a feature on the future of DC Films, which includes plans to release four theatrical films based on DC Comics characters every year starting in 2022. While those ambitious plans also promise two additional films will be released exclusively on HBO Max, the report did not bode well for fans hoping to see more of Zack Snyder‘s vision for the DC Extended Universe.

WarnerMedia has invested heavily in bringing Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League (a.k.a. The Snyder Cut) to HBO Max as a four part miniseries, leading fans to believe that Snyder could return to the DC Films fold and continue telling the epic story he started going all the way back to Man of Steel. The NYT report, however, contained the following passage that’s attributed to Warner Bros. executives:

At least for now, Mr. Snyder is not part of the new DC Films blueprint, with studio executives describing his HBO Max project as a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads nowhere.

Those are ominous words for Snyder fans, who were hoping Justice League would open the door for more stories set in the “SnyderVerse.” (#RestoreTheSnyderVerse began trending not long after the NYT report.) But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, according to Kevin Smith. On the recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, he claims the ending Justice League does set up future stories for Snyder’s version of the DCEU. Via Heroic Hollywood:

“I happen to know that the ending that he’s got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac… it takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it’s not a cul-de-sac. You can keep f***ing going with the story based on what I’ve heard from a friend.”

Whether those stories see the light of day as live-action films, animated features, or comic books will hinge on the success of the Snyder Cut when it finally arrives on HBO Max later this year.

(Via Fatman Beyond)