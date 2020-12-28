While the Marvel movies have experienced overwhelming success with its shared cinematic universe, better known as the MCU, DC Comics has notably struggled to do the same with its deep stable of superheroes. After the back-to-back failures of Batman V Superman and Justice League, DC Films was in pretty bad shape even with a hit like Wonder Woman under its belt. But in the past few years, the studio has found its footing by going a different route than Marvel and letting its movies stand on their own without burdening them with the constraints of a connected universe.

However, in 2022, DC Films will take that philosophy even further, by not only eschewing a cohesive cinematic universe, but releasing different versions of beloved characters at the same time. More specifically, Batman, who will have several competing on-screen versions when all is said and done thanks to the introduction of DC’s Multiverse in The Flash. Via The New York Times:

Boiled down, it means that some characters (Wonder Woman as portrayed by Ms. Gadot, for instance) will continue their adventures on Earth 1, while new incarnations (Mr. Pattinson as “The Batman”) will populate Earth 2. “The Flash,” a film set for release in theaters in 2022, will link the two universes and feature two Batmans, with Mr. Affleck returning as one and Michael Keaton returning as the other. Mr. Keaton played Batman in 1989 and 1992.

In addition to its multiple on-screen Batmen, DC Comics will continue to expand its immensely popular TV shows, which also contain characters that contradict their big-screen counterparts. While all of that sounds confusing, DC Films head Walter Hamada is confident that audiences will embrace the multiverse approach as long as the final product works.

“I don’t think anyone else has ever attempted this,” Hamada told the Times. “But audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it.”

(Via New York Times)