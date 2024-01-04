If you still haven’t seen Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the best movies of 2023, you’re out of excuses. The Martin Scorsese film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, will make its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on January 12th.

Killers of the Flower Moon has already won dozens of awards, and it’s up for even more this weekend at the Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for DiCaprio, and Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama for Gladstone.

In a roundtable interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her family’s reaction to being cast in a Scorsese film. “My dad’s favorite movie is Kundun. That was my introduction to Marty. I had no idea about Goodfellas. My grandma was born and raised in a little log cabin during the Depression, on the Nez Perce reservation in Lapwai. But she loved movies. Her hobby was going and buying VHSes. She had about 4,000 titles of films that she was recording constantly,” she said. The collection included Titanic:

“She’s passed away, but she was around when we told her that I’d gotten cast in this. We told her, ‘Yeah, I’m going to be in a Martin Scorsese film.’ (Imitating her grandmother) ‘Ooh, Martin Scorsese!’ ‘And Robert De Niro.’ ‘Ooh, Robert De Niro!’ ‘And Leonardo DiCaprio.’ ‘… Who?’ Then I pulled Titanic out of her collection. ‘Ooh!’ And it was sweet because, one of the gifts of dementia was getting to surprise her with that information several times a day, and it was always fresh and exciting. Always the same reaction.”

Gladstone needs to win an Oscar, if only for her grandmother (and because it’s a remarkable performance).

