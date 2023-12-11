Here Are The Nominations For The 2024 Golden Globe Awards

As you surely know, awards season has been bizarre for several years for various reasons. The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations still haven’t announced who won with a ceremony, and now, the Golden Globes are releasing the HFPA nominations, which would usually launch the official 2024 awards season. The winner’s ceremony is set for January 7 on CBS with no host announced as of yet. Do we really need a host? Probably not, but I nominate Richie from The Bear. Fight chaos with more chaos.

Speaking of that series, we can likely expect The Bear to figure prominently. Other probable nominees from both drama and comedy include Succession, The Crown, Ted Lasso, Only Murders In The Building, and Beef. Perhaps the Taylor Sheridan world will see some 1923 or Lawmen: Bass Reeves love, too? On the film side, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things should score some nods.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Best Television Series, Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear