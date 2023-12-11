Here Are The Nominations For The 2024 Golden Globe Awards

As you surely know, awards season has been bizarre for several years for various reasons. The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations still haven’t announced who won with a ceremony, and now, the Golden Globes are releasing the HFPA nominations, which would usually launch the official 2024 awards season. The winner’s ceremony is set for January 7 on CBS with no host announced as of yet. Do we really need a host? Probably not, but I nominate Richie from The Bear. Fight chaos with more chaos.
Speaking of that series, we can likely expect The Bear to figure prominently. Other probable nominees from both drama and comedy include Succession, The Crown, Ted Lasso, Only Murders In The Building, and Beef. Perhaps the Taylor Sheridan world will see some 1923 or Lawmen: Bass Reeves love, too? On the film side, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things should score some nods.
Please follow along with the below list as we update it.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Boy and The Heron
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Best Television Series, Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
1923
The Morning Show
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
All the LIght We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series or Miniseries
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travellers
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
Best Supporting Actress In A Television Series or Miniseries
Harriet Sloane, Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake, BEEF
Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey, Swarm
Allison William, Fellow Travellers
Carla Gugino, Fall of the House of Usher
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie