Beloved Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is back and he is once again working with some of the best people on the planet. Deadline reports that Emma Stone (who worked with Lanthimos in 2018’s The Favourite), Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley have joined the cast of his newest picture, AND. AND, Lanthimos’ fifth collaboration with Searchlight Pictures, begins production next month in New Orleans. Lanthimos co-wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou, who co-wrote 2014’s The Lobster and 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Currently, plot details for AND are as vague as the film’s conjunction title.

“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement per Deadline. “Working again with Emma, Willem, Jesse, and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake.”

Poor Things, Lanthimos’ follow-up project to The Favourite — which won star Olivia Colman an Oscar for best actress — is expected to come out in 2023. Poor Things, based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, stars Stone, Dafoe, and Qualley as well as Rammy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Mark Ruffalo.