Kirsten Dunst has been appearing in pictures nearly all her life and in a mainstream way ever since 1994’s Interview with a Vampire. She’s portrayed a numerous number of complex roles, including tortured turns in The Virgin Suicides, Melancholia and (to a degree) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and it feels like a cinematic crime to not spend several paragraphs singing her big-screen virtues. Her TV gigs haven’t been too shabby either, including a second-season Fargo run and her current project, Showtime’s pyramid-scheme-busting series, On Becoming A God In Central Florida.

The point here, of course, is that Dunst has proven herself adept at all levels of film budgets, not simply comic-book blockbusters, and while she did play Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s three Spider-Man movies for Sony, the trilogy is a mere blip in her wide-ranging career. This didn’t stop an official Reuters social media account from labeling the Golden Globe and Emmy winner as someone who’s “best known for her role as Spiderman’s girlfriend” (while misspelling “Spider-Man”) in a now-deleted tweet:

On Thursday, the Bring It On lead appeared on CBS’ The Talk, where she addressed the tweet, which she encountered while looking for discussion about her Showtime series:

“Well you know, I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff, so I’m not really a social media girl. But I was looking for the show and everything, and it felt like, you know, I read it too and was like ‘Yeah, that’s pretty shitty.’ So I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. I was a very ignorant tweet, and it was probably done very carelessly by a man.”

In all fairness, there’s every possibility that a woman tweeted that out on behalf of Reuters, but Dunst’s point stands. She’s also a joy to behold (even moreso than the sight of Alexander Skarsgard in a mullet) on On Becoming A God In Central Florida, which you should definitely put on your long list of premium-cable series to binge.

Watch Dunst’s appearance on The Talk below.