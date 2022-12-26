Ever since 2015’s The Visit, a new M. Night Shyamalan has emerged. He’s no longer doing pricey, failed blockbusters like The Last Airbender and After Earth. Instead he’s embraced mid-budget quick-and-dirty genre fare, even when he’s doing Cinematic Universe stuff. Last year we got Old, the hit about a beach that makes people age rapidly. Now he’s got another modestly budgeted corker up his sleeve.

In early February the multiplexes will be gifted with Knock at the Cabin, M. Night’s latest mysterious spooker. The first trailer finds a family of three — two fathers (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) and their daughter (Kristen Cui) — heading to a remote cabin for some R&R. Unfortunately they find some unexpected guests: four strangers, including Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint, who show up at their door, take them captive, and claim that if they don’t make some horrible choice, they will bring about the apocalypse.

It’s another top shelf M. Night trailer, teasing us with just enough info to make us lean forward in our seats without having any idea how wild things will get. It’s also an excellent showcase for Bautista, whose hulking build is nicely complimented with a gentle voice that manages to sound both sinister and reassuring at the same time. A fine actor, that Bautista.

Knock at the Cabin hits theaters on February 3. You can watch the trailer in the video above.