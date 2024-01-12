Godzilla’s PR team has been working overtime. He starred in a handful of projects last year (including the epic Godzilla Minus One) and yet he still looks great and youthful at 70 years old, though he could still use some moisturizer. And he’s just beginning.

The monster has been on a redemption tour after decades of destroying cities and killing thousands, and now he is trying to “rebrand” as a humanity defender who is BFFs with King Kong. And why not! He’s been hiding out for so long that he’s due for some good press, and we all know King Kong will befriend just about anyone (he’s a follower). So it makes that the two are heading to the big screen together to cause some mayhem.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the latest monster movie to bring Godzilla out into the world as a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, when the two big bads were pitted against each other. Now, the duo must team up to fight against a whole new threat. The upcoming film will be the fifth film in the Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. MonsterVerse series that began in 2017 with Godzilla. Here is everything you need to know before joining the two monster frenemies in their upcoming adventure.