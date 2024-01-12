Godzilla’s PR team has been working overtime. He starred in a handful of projects last year (including the epic Godzilla Minus One) and yet he still looks great and youthful at 70 years old, though he could still use some moisturizer. And he’s just beginning.
The monster has been on a redemption tour after decades of destroying cities and killing thousands, and now he is trying to “rebrand” as a humanity defender who is BFFs with King Kong. And why not! He’s been hiding out for so long that he’s due for some good press, and we all know King Kong will befriend just about anyone (he’s a follower). So it makes that the two are heading to the big screen together to cause some mayhem.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the latest monster movie to bring Godzilla out into the world as a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, when the two big bads were pitted against each other. Now, the duo must team up to fight against a whole new threat. The upcoming film will be the fifth film in the Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. MonsterVerse series that began in 2017 with Godzilla. Here is everything you need to know before joining the two monster frenemies in their upcoming adventure.
Plot
The film takes place after the events of 2021’s Godzilla Vs. Kong which saw the monstrous duo engulfed in a destructive battle. Now, the two have to team up to save mankind from another group of monsters known as the Titans (not to be confused with those titans). These guys have been around for thousands of years and don’t seem too threatened by Kong and our pal Zilla. On the bright side, there’s also a little mini Kong who will probably offer some sort of cute comic relief. Here is the official synopsis:
This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
Cast
The cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle reprising their roles from the previous installment, in addition to Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.
Release Date
The film will be released in theaters in the US on March 29th, followed a month later in Japan.
Trailer
Here’s the latest trailer for the film: