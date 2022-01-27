Everyone’s known an awkward gift giver in their lives, like, say, Jared Leto. He recently told people to “kiss my ass” over reports of his terrible gift giving as a method actor. Mainly, this concerned all of those reports of his twisted Joker, who literally had a “Damaged” tattoo, gifting Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie a rat, which was rumored to be dead, but Leto insisted that it was a live rat. Even if it was a cute, cuddly rat, Leto admitted (to Entertainment Weekly) that he did gift “used condoms” to Margot Robbie and Will Smith to “create a dynamic.” Gross.

Let’s talk about a good gift giver, though, and that would be Nicole Kidman. She and Kristen Stewart sat down for an awards-season-focused chat for Variety, and the truth came out on Kidman’s Santa Claus tendencies. While nearly starring in 2002’s Panic Room (Jodie Foster replaced Kidman when she dropped out due to injury), the 10-year-old Stewart and Kidman rehearsed together for two weeks, and a wonderful Christmas present materialized:

KIDMAN: “I remember David Fincher saying, ‘Oh, my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.’ And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama.” STEWART: “We spent a couple weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, ‘She’s one of my friends.’ You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas.”

Who didn’t want walkie-talkies for Christmas? I know they’re NBD now since cell phones are so ubiquitous, but back in the day, they were the greatest toy ever. I waited for them to appear under the tree to no avail. Nicole Kidman, if you have any extra walkie talkies, do your thing, please.

(Via Variety)