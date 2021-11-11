Five years after 2016’s Suicide Squad landed in theaters, comic-book fans are still asking to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. And five years later, we’re also still hearing revisions on stories about Jared Leto’s gift-giving to his co-stars while going method on the Joker. His version was a twisted Joker who literally had a “Damaged” tattoo, and that’s even before the “We Live In A Society” meme service in the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

That gift-giving was weird, man. There were rumors about a dead rat, and then Leto insisted that it was a live rat, and as Entertainment Weekly noted (while speaking with Leto about House of Gucci) he claimed to have given “used condoms” to cast members, including Margot Robbie and Will Smith, to “create a dynamic,” and some sense of closeness between colleagues. What? Well, Leto now insists that all gifts were “filmed” and “given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure.” He even gave Margot cupcakes, he says, which actually sounds like a great gift that could redeem this whole story, but then this happened:

“I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s okay to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines,” he says, later adding: “I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, basically, you can kiss my ass.“

I don’t know, man. If those condoms were truly “used,” then that goes past being an artist and dives into matters of hygiene. And hopefully, those condoms had nothing to do with the cupcakes. (Must think about cupcakes.)

A prosthetic-clad Leto stars in House of Gucci, in theaters on November 21.

