Love Lies Bleeding, the new film from director Rose Glass about a gym manager (played by Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with a jacked bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian), had its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

The reception was rapturous, just like it was when the A24 movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival (it ranks among her best-reviewed films on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91 percent Fresh rating). The reaction to the outfit that Stewart wore to the premiere was equally ecstatic, with Cosmopolitan UK calling it her “most daring red carpet look ever.” Or as NDTV put it, “Nobody can ignore Kristen Stewart in a black bodysuit even if they tried.”

Stewart’s backless ultra-high-cut body suit from Chanel “included small straps that wrapped below her shoulders, exposing her back,” according to People. “She also draped a black blazer across her arms. The star accessorized with high-waisted sheer black tights and a pair of black pointed pumps.”

At the premiere, Stewart was asked what she would be doing if she wasn’t an actor. “I’d probably be a caterer. Keep the set running,” she told People. “I cook all the time. People who don’t cook say, ‘Oh, I make that one thing.’ I’m like, ‘F*cking name it.’ I will make it for you.”

Love Lies Bleeding is described by A24 as an “electric new love story” about a “reclusive gym manager Lou [who] falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.” The cast also includes Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco.

Love Lies Bleeding opens in theaters on March 8.