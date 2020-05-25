The movie and television industry may be shut down, but that doesn’t mean its employees have been idle. Crisis, as they say, is the mother of invention, and quarantining has inspired plenty of resourceful, delightful — and non-delightful — content. One of the better ones came in early May, when beloved stunt person Zoë Bell tapped an all-star cast (among them Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Cameron Diaz) to do a clever, exciting, hilarious all-woman fight. Now another group has gotten in on the action: the stop-motion wizards at Laika.

In an attempt to stay busy/sane, the quaranting staff of the beloved animation company — of Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and last year’s Oscar-nominated Missing Link — created their own version, with, of course, almost nothing but stop-motion. The premise is the same: One person/thing punches or kicks or in some fashion wallops into the screen, then we cut to someone/something else that feels the blow. They then return the favor to another person/thing, and so on and so forth.

There aren’t any famous faces — beyond, of course, a cameo by one of the Boxtrolls — but who needs celebrities when you’ve got an angry ice cube wielding a cocktail umbrella, sentient sneakers or any angry lemon? It’s only a minute — stop-motion animation is hard and time-consuming! — but perhaps it will inspire you to spend part of your quarantine time watching one of the Laikas. After all, you’re not going to one of the nation’s crowded and virus-ridden beaches any time soon. Right?

You can watch the royal rumble in the video above.

(Via EW)