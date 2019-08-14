For her first post-Game of Thrones role, Emilia Clarke is starring alongside Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, an extremely British romantic-comedy. How British? The word “harumphs” appears in the plot description and the soundtrack is composed of George Michael songs, including the “bittersweet holiday classic of the film’s title” and “brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist,” according to Universal Pictures. Also, the film was co-written by Emma Thompson, who’s a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (she was born in Paddington, so bonus marmalade points there). You’ll know if Last Christmas is for you after watching the trailer — Golding is too good to be true; Clarke is a human disaster who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop — but just wait until the Fred Durst cameo in the third act (I assume). You gotta have faith.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot summary:

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart.

Last Christmas, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson, Patti LuPone, and Rebecca Root, opens on November 8.