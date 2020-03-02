FOCUS FEATURES
Anya Taylor-Joy Calls Edgar Wright’s New Movie, ‘Last Night In Soho,’ A ‘Well-Directed Acid Trip’

Anya Taylor-Joy’s busy year (Emma! Radioactive! The New Mutants?) culminates with Last Night in Soho, the latest film from Edgar Wright. Wright has not made a bad movie — his filmography includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver — and it’s unlikely Soho will be the first, as he rounded up an excellent cast, including Taylor-Joy, Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit breakout Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, and Diana Rigg. As for what the 1960s London-set film is about, that’s still mostly being kept a secret, although in an interview with MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, The Witch star described it as “disturbed” and an “acid trip.”

“Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed,” Taylor-Joy said. “It’s very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.” She added that Wright (who created Spaced when Taylor-Joy was three years old) “knows everything. I don’t know how he fits it all in his head. I loved it. As a dancer, he’s big on choreography, and things happen on beats. It’s not quite to the level of Baby Driver where you’re coordinating exact car chases to the beats of the music, but I sort of act in beats in my head. I count those out for myself, and he says them out loud.”

I imagine it will look exactly like this.

Last Night in Soho opens on October 16.

(Via Happy Sad Confused and IndieWire)

