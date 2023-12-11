Leave the World Behind is now streaming on Netflix, and viewers have been taking to social media to voice one very specific complaint about the apocalyptic thriller starring Julia Roberts: It’s too damn long.

Directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, the film centers on Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a husband and wife whose vacation is disrupted by Mahershala Ali bearing news of terrifying cyberattack. While the premise has a compelling hook, even positive reviews for Leave the World Behind that this thing is long. With a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes, viewers seem to think the film could’ve used some editing even if they mostly liked it.

“Enjoyed this year’s Xmas apocalypse from Netflix (Leave the World Behind),” Chris Humphreys wrote. “A small film, with a real sense of foreboding. As all too common, too long.”

“It’s a suspenseful, engaging view that was perhaps stretched a lil too long,” MALI wrote. “It will grow on you, and then you might get tired of it. However, it’s worth the watch cuz the performance was brilliant.”

Other people were not so generous as the “too long” complaints were even more viscerally noted in the negative reviews:

“Just finished that Leave the World Behind movie and I’m so mad,” Victoria tweeted. “Like what happened. It was so long too lmao.”

This movie is waaay too long, don't understand the hype behind it 👀

Here’s the official synopsis:

Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la Herrold) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs.

Leave the World Behind is available for streaming on Netflix.