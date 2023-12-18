Let’s Look Back At An Amazing Year In LGBTQ Film

The past year showcased various nuanced LGBTQ+ stories on screen. Harrowing accounts of queer heartbreak, poignant tales of trans grief, and chaotic, homoerotic oeuvres portraying fatal attractions put a myriad of nuanced feelings on display. The LGBTQ+ community is in an exciting era of cinema, defying the monolithic boxes of yesteryear. The zeitgeist of modern times would not be the same without these incredible queer stories. As such, we wanted to take a moment to call out some of the most captivating and inspiring films, documentaries, and performances timed perfectly to the time of year when people are often looking for a few helpful suggestions on which films to catch up on. So here they are, in alphabetical order.

Movies

Bottoms

Bottoms is the raunchy queer teen sex comedy we’ve needed for years, courtesy of Shiva Baby director Emma Seligman, who co-wrote the movie with star Rachel Sennott. Sennott plays PJ, an unpopular high school senior who, along with her best friend Josie (Ayo Edebiri), decides to start an all-girl fight club in order to try and get closer to their crushes. Josie and PJ are as desperate to get laid as the boys of, say, Superbad, but it’s refreshing to see queer experiences portrayed in such a way. The characters are messy, the jokes (and the girls in the fight club) don’t pull their punches, and Sennott and Edebiri are pitch-perfect. Bottoms is as chaotic as high school actually is and its youthful queer humor feels authentic, not like teenagers written by 40-year-olds. Everyone who enjoys teen comedies can find something to love in Bottoms, no matter their sexuality. – Danielle Ryan

Every Body

While many people are finally coming around to the idea that gender isn’t a binary, there still seems to be a misconception that sex somehow is, ignoring the existence of intersex people. Three such individuals are at the center of director Julie Cohen’s Every Body, which combines interviews with its subjects with archival footage to create more complete portraits of these unique people and their experiences. Sean Saifa Wall, Alicia Roth Weigel, and River Gallo share deeply from their personal lives, giving audiences insight into a population that is far too often forgotten. Every Body is as emotionally compelling as it is educational, and it should be compulsory viewing for not just LGBTQ people, but all people. – Danielle Ryan

May December

Continuing to expand in his coveted catalog of queer oeuvres, May December director Todd Haynes tells a captivating story about an actress named Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) making the trek to Savannah, Georgia, where she is researching Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), a woman known for her titular “May December” relationship with her husband (Charles Melton), whom she had met when he was 13 years old. Though many moments in the film aren’t overtly queer, Haynes displays moments of fixation and fascination that border on fluidity, creating an instant classic in the LGBTQ+ film zeitgeist. – Alex Gonzalez

Mutt

There aren’t very many films about the transmasculine experience and fewer still that have the depth and heart of writer/director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s feature debut, Mutt. Mutt follows a young trans man named Feña (Lío Mehiel) as he reunites with his Chilean father, runaway teen sister, and straight ex-boyfriend all within the course of 24 hours. While there is a lot of pain at the center of Feña’s experience as a trans man, we also get to see the joy and love, too. Moments that could otherwise be played for melodrama are pleasantly understated — when Feña is misgendered at a bank, he comments on it but the scene moves on, just as life does, for example. Mutt asks the audience to try to see the world through Feña’s eyes, and it does a phenomenal job of showing us what that’s like. – Danielle Ryan