Every Lifetime Christmas movie must have 1) a career woman visiting her family for the holidays, 2) a blandly handsome leading man in a sweater, and 3) a dog for reaction shots. These (and wine glasses) are mandatory.

But what none of them had was a sex scene — until now.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance is “the first [Lifetime] Christmas movie that has a sex scene,” star Jana Kramer said on the Whine Down podcast. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting.’ I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this with the baby belly?’” (The One Tree Hill actress was pregnant during filming.) The scene begins with Kramer and her male co-star, Adam Senn, “on some hay, and then we, you know… And then, you know, obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too,” she explained.

Writer Sarah Drew teased another sex scene in the movie. “It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen,” she said. “I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.’ I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.'” More like XXXmas.

Here’s the official synopsis:

One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate “closer” Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she’d never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family’s land, while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago.

Yellowstone walked so A Cowboy Christmas Romance could f*ck.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premieres on Lifetime on December 9th.

